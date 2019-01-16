Lwakataka remanded for malicious damage

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former rally ace, Ponsiano Lwakataka has been remanded to Kawuga prison in Mukono district for malicious damage to property in Kiwanga Lwanda village in Mukono municipality.

He was dragged before the Mukono Grade one magistrate’s court on Tuesday afternoon. However, the Mukono Grade one magistrate, Patience Koburunga was away from and directed the court clerk to send Lwakataka to prison until January 21, 2019 when he will return to court.

Trouble for Lwakataka started on Saturday when he and some unidentified men stormed Kiwanga Lwanda village and destroyed several houses on a disputed 2 acre piece of land without a court order, saying he should be compensated.

The contested land belongs to George William Kawooya who reportedly bought it in early 2000 from Lwakataka’s uncle identified as Anthony Kigundu.

Lwakataka was picked up by police and was released on court bail. However, he returned to the contested land and broke more house prompting police to arrest him for the second time.

Richard Lugolobi Kasirivu, the Kiwanga Lwanda village LC 1 Chairperson, says the disputed land has beneficiaries who sold it to Kawooya.

He says Lwakataka uses force where it is not necessary, saying the law should prevail because the land doesn’t belong to Lwakataka.

Gerald Lukwago, a member of Lwakataka’s family, says he made a deal with another family member he identifies as Anthony Kigudu and invested a lot of money hoping to get powers of administration and compensation when they sell the land.

