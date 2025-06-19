Luwero police probe gruesome murder of 68-year-old man

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Luwero District are investigating the brutal murder of 68-year-old Gideon Sitakange, who was found beheaded on Wednesday morning, June 18, 2025. Sitakange, a resident of Kawe Zone in Kikyuusa Town Council, was reportedly attacked by unknown assailants on Tuesday night around 9:00 PM.

According to initial police reports, Sitakange lived with his 11-year-old son. On the evening of the incident, he stepped outside with a basin of water to shower while the child was asleep inside the house. It was during this short moment alone that the attackers allegedly ambushed him and severed his head.

The horrifying discovery was made the next morning when the boy woke up and noticed his father was missing. After searching the compound, he found Sitakange’s lifeless, headless body lying in the family graveyard. The boy immediately alerted his uncle, Sitakange’s biological brother, who then notified police.

Sam Twiineamazima, the Savannah Regional Police spokesperson, confirmed that officers responded promptly to the scene. He said a case of murder by cutting has been registered, and relevant statements from witnesses were recorded. Despite deploying a sniffer dog to the area, Twiineamazima said no immediate leads were found.

He said investigators observed the body lying in a pool of blood, with the head completely severed. The remains were later transferred to Luwero Hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination. Twiineamazima told Uganda Radio Network [URN] that police have intensified investigations to determine the motive and identify the killers.

This incident adds to a series of troubling murders recently reported in the district. In May 2025, police arrested three suspects over the murder of 18-year-old Sharon Nambera in Butanza Village, Katikamu Sub-County. Nambera had reportedly been sent by her father, Jackson Kamulegeya—the defense secretary of the village—to a nearby trading center to buy cooking oil, but never returned.

Her body was discovered the next day by her brother in an abandoned sand quarry near their home. A sniffer dog led investigators to a bar owned by Muhammad Bukenya in Butanza Trading Centre, where three suspects were arrested. Investigations into Nambera’s case are still ongoing.

URN