Luweero MPs reject district COVID-19 status report

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT Luweero district leaders have rejected a surveillance report that placed Luweero under COVID-19 high-risk districts. The report, by the Ministry of Health, indicates that at least 25 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Luweero district, in recent weeks. As a result, the district is listed among high risky areas of COVID-19 pandemic.

On the basis of the report, the Secretary-General of the National Resistance Movement-NRM party Justine Kasule Lumumba stopped delegates from Luweero to meet with those from Nakaseke and Nakasongola during the National Delegates Conference held on Tuesday.

The NRM delegates are expected to only turn up at Luweero Teachers Gardens in Luweero Town Council on Thursday to vote for the Central Executive Committee candidates and leave the venue to avoid the spread of the virus, while those in other areas are meeting at a regional level to vote on party resolutions, their choice of candidates and participate in other discussions.

However, legislators from Luweero and local leaders questioned the report that placed the district under high-risk areas. The area leaders have described the report as false and alarming. They demanded that the Ministry of Health de-registers the district from the list.

Luweero District Woman Member of Parliament Lilian Nakate said that the district has not registered any community transmission of COVID-19 or even reported any contact from alleged cases. Nakate explained that the cases are reported at Bombo Military Hospital from soldiers, many of whom are not from the barracks within the district.

Katikamu North Member of Parliament Abraham James Byandala says that it is surprising to block delegates from Luweero but allow those from Nakaseke district to convene together with counterparts from Nakasongola, yet the district has registered nine community infections and 350 contacts under quarantine.

Byandala says that the report is misleading to the public and tasked the NRM secretariat to question the Ministry of Health before it denies party leaders their rights to engage in all activities.

Edward Ssembatya, the Katikamu South MP says that such misleading reports may affect their campaigns.

Luweero district chairman Ronald Ndawula also questioned the motive of the report and demanded more clarification so that they can also sensitise the public about COVID-19 in case it’s confirmed that they are at risk.

Luweero District Health surveillance officer Henry Kasule said that Bombo Military Hospital located in the district has tested and treated 25 persons of COVID 19, all believed to be soldiers and so far only nine are still admitted at the facility. He, however, noted that Luweero is listed among districts at risk of the COVID-19 pandemic because of its location, along the Kampala -Gulu highway.

Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health insisted that some of those tested at Bombo Military hospital reside in the district and one of them is a health worker which puts Luweero among areas at risk of the virus. Other high-risk districts include Buikwe, Amuru, Kyotera, Rakai, Buvuma, Ntungamo Koboko, Moyo, Kampala, Mukono, Wakiso and Isingiro among others.

********