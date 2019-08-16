Luweero FDC chairperson Absolom Bwanika laid to rest

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Luweero District Forum for Democratic Change-FDC Chairperson Absolom Bwanika Bbaale has been laid to rest.

Bwanika aged 75 years succumbed to liver cancer at Kampala hospital on Monday.

He also served as National Resistance Council member, a delegate at Constitutional Assembly and former Member of Parliament for Katikamu North.

On Thursday hundreds of mourners including Opposition and NRM party leaders, Government officials, religious and cultural leaders among others traveled to Kalongo Miti Zone, Luweero town to pay their final respects to Bwanika.

In their eulogies, mourners described Bwanika as tolerant, incorruptible, exemplary, principled, human right activist, a devoted Christian and loyal to Buganda Kingdom.

The National Resistance Movement Party leaders led by Area Members of Parliament Abraham Byandala and Lillian Nakate described the deceased as tolerant and respectful to all people irrespective of political differences.

Byandala also praised Bbaale for lobbying several Non-Government Organization to extend relief services to Luweero district after the National Resistance Army War.

Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo the FDC Vice President for Buganda region praised Bwanika for sticking to the truths, fighting for rule of law and helping opposition to make inroads in Greater Luweero region at time when there was a lot of intimidation from NRM government.

Bwanika single-handedly paid for office rent for District FDC offices in Luweero town for close 13 years.

Retired Colonel Kizza Besigye the Former FDC Party President said that Bwanika died fighting for equality and they will continue with the struggle until it is achieved.

Patrick Lubowa the elder son and Susan Bwanika the widow to the deceased said they will miss him for the parental love towards the family. They also said that he died a proud father after educating all of the children in good schools.

Lubowa said that his father was a principled man and they were surprised when he turned down a ministerial post to re-join NRM in fear of betraying his FDC Party.

The Luweero Diocese Provost Reverend Dr James Sserugo asked the Christians to emulate the good deeds of Bwanika and love each other. Sserugo said that Bbaale was pro-people, God-fearing and lived a purposeful life.

The Buganda Kingdom Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga represented by Bulemeezi County Chief Fred Ssekamere thanked God for life of Bwanika for his contribution to the Kingdom during his earlier years as representative in Lukiiko and Chairperson of Buganda Cultural and Development Foundation.

Bwanika is survived by 10 children and a widow.

*****

URN