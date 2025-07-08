Lukwago picked to lead new party PFF

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has been appointed executive chairperson of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF). He was elected on Tuesday at the party’s National Convention held at the party’s headquarters on Katonga Road, Kampala.

Lukwago will serve for two years and will be deputized by Buikwe South MP Dr. Lulume Bayiga, who defected from the Democratic Party; former Leader of the Opposition and Gulu City Woman MP Betty Aol Ochan, who will be in charge of Northern Uganda; MP Nicholas Kamara in charge of Western Uganda; and Oduman Okello in charge of the East.

Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda, the Kiira Municipality MP, was appointed the party’s secretary general.

Speaking to delegates, Lukwago also announced that Dr. Kizza Besigye will not contest for any elective position in the party and will remain in his role as Chair of the Council of Eminent Persons, which is the party’s highest advisory body. Other members of the council include Garuga Musinguzi, Chapaa Karuhanga and Wafula Oguttu.

Lukwago also said that he is ready to lead Ugandans towards democratic transformation.

The convention attracted over 600 delegates from across Uganda and marked the formal unveiling of the party’s registration certificate and symbols.

