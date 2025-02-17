LUKWAGO: Besigye needs specialized medical care

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, who also serves as the lawyer for detained four-time presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye, has called for his client to receive specialized medical treatment at a hospital of his choice, citing serious health concerns.

Besigye was rushed from Luzira Prison to a private clinic in Bugolobi on Sunday after his health deteriorated. The transfer occurred shortly after Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi, visited him in prison alongside Besigye’s doctor.

“I have visited Col. Dr. Kizza Besigye at Luzira Prison in the presence of his doctor. I have given him counsel and asked him to resume taking food as the government fast-tracks the transfer of his case from the Court Martial to a civil court,” Baryomunsi stated.

However, Lukwago dismissed Baryomunsi’s claims that Besigye’s condition was solely due to dehydration from his hunger strike. Speaking to Uganda Radio Network (URN), Lukwago said doctors’ reports indicate that Besigye’s health is deteriorating and requires urgent specialized care.

“The report from the doctors at the Bugolobi clinic is alarming. The claim that Besigye is simply weak from not eating is misleading. The doctor’s assessment this morning is more concerning, requiring treatment in a better-equipped facility,” Lukwago said.

Lukwago further emphasized that Besigye should be allowed to choose his medical facility, whether in Uganda or abroad. “Yesterday, he was taken to Bugolobi in a wheelchair. But that clinic is not Besigye’s choice, and we all know hospitals are not equal. He should be allowed to seek treatment at a facility of his choosing, even if it means seeking care abroad.”

Meanwhile, a delegation from the National Unity Platform (NUP) and other opposition groups, led by party president Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine), was denied access to Besigye at Luzira Prison. The group was permitted to visit other political prisoners but was prevented from seeing Besigye, despite reports of his deteriorating condition.

Efforts to reach Prisons Spokesperson Frank Baine for comment were unsuccessful.

On January 31, 2025, the Supreme Court ruled that trying civilians in military courts is unconstitutional. Despite this, Besigye and his co-accused, Hajji Obed Lutale, remain in detention due to unresolved legal and bureaucratic issues.

Last week, Besigye, who has been on remand for nearly three months, appeared visibly weak and struggled to breathe during a court appearance, sparking emotional reactions from supporters. He was grabbed in Kenya on November 16, 2024, brought back to Uganda and charged with treason before a military court.

URN