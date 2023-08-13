Lugoloobi pleads not guilty to taking iron sheets

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | State Minister for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Amos Lugoloobi pleaded not guilty to charges of taking iron sheets meant for the needy in Karamoja today.

The Anti-corruption court presided over by Justice Margaret Tibulya read out to Lugoloobi that while at the office of the Prime Minister Stores in Namanve in Mukono District and at different places in Matugga, Wakiso District, and Ntenjeru North Constituency in Kayunga District received 700 pre-painted iron sheets marked ‘Office of the Prime Minister.

Lugoloobi said he had understood the charges but pleaded not guilty.

Later, the prosecutor Josephine Namatovu told the court that the defence lawyers, John Isabirye and Tonny Tumukunde informed her how they needed more time to go through the documents that the court intends to use on trial, something that both parties agreed to.

Judge Margret Tibulya adjourned the matter to August 22, 2023, for pre–hearing discussions.