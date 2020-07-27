Lucky customers for Shell could win prizes worth Shs500million

Shell customers stand a chance to be rewarded with prizes instantly for every purchase made at Shell service stations, countrywide, for the next eight weeks.

This is part of the company’s new campaign dubbed “Good to See You Again” that was unveiled on July 27.

The campaign is targeted at all motorists including private motorists, taxi drivers, boda riders and truck drivers that use Shell fuels, lubricants or shop services.

Speaking during the launch of the campaign, the Vivo Energy Uganda Marketing Manager Moses Kebba said the new campaign comes to rescue its customers that are going through tough times brought about by COVID-19 lockdown measures.

The goodies to be won include fuel vouchers, service discounts, complimentary shopping, facemasks, hand sanitizers and airtime or data bundles and more. The items will total up to Shs50millon.

In addition to the above complimentary items, customers who swipe their Shell Club cards during the duration of the promotion will instantly get 500 bonus points.