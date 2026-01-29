Lt Gen Okiding, Sam Mugira among ten elected UPDF representatives to parliament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Army Council has elected ten representatives of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) to Parliament, with Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Lt. Gen. Sam Okiding emerging top after securing 340 votes.

According to results declared by the Electoral Commission Returning Officer, Diana Tumusiime Kateeba, Lt. Gen. Sam Mugira, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC), garnered 303 votes, while Lt. Gen. Sam Kavuma, the Deputy Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation, obtained 282 votes to join the team.

Col. Sylvia Meeme, the Brigade Operations and Training Officer for the Military Police, was also elected after polling 314 votes. Maj. Gen. James Kinalwa, attached to the Joint Staff Human Resource Management, secured 241 votes.

Other successful candidates include Col. Night Ikiriza from the Special Forces Command, who received 307 votes; Brig. David Gonyi, the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, with 266 votes; Maj. Gen. Henry Masiko, the Joint Staff Political Commissar, who polled 261 votes; Col. Victor Nekesa from the Air Force, who also secured 261 votes; and Brig. Joseph Semwanga, the Deputy Commander of Land Forces, who obtained 198 votes.

The election was conducted during a sitting of the Army Council at the Headquarters of Land Forces in Bombo Town. The Council was presided over by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Yoweri Museveni.

The meeting was attended by members of the UPDF High Command, senior officers who were in service as of January 26, 1986, Chiefs and Directors of Services, Commandants of training institutions, Brigade and Battalion Commanders, and officers commanding equivalent units within the Defence Forces.

Other members included the Defence Forces Sergeant Major and Regional Reserve Force Commanders. Article 78 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda provides for the representation of the UPDF in Parliament. Under the Parliamentary Elections Act, the UPDF Council, serving as the electoral college, is required to elect ten representatives from among nominees submitted by the Commander-in-Chief, one-third of whom must be women.

Among those who were voted out are Gen. David Muhoozi, Gen. Katumba Wamala, Lt. Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu (retired), Lt. Col. Charity Bainababo, and Maj. Dr Jennifer Alanyo.

Meanwhile, in a statement released earlier by Col. Chris Magezi, the Acting UPDF Spokesperson, President Museveni also commissioned three officer cadets who completed their officer training abroad in December 2025. The commissioned officers are 2nd Lt. Bazalaki Tikula, who trained in Sri Lanka, and 2nd Lt. Moses Ekoi and 2nd Lt. Piloya Vivian, both of whom trained in Tanzania.

