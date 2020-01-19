LOP frustrated over absenteeism of shadow cabinet from meetings

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Leader of Opposition – LOP in Parliament, Betty Aol Ocan has expressed disappointment against members of the Shadow Cabinet for absenteeism in weekly meetings. The meetings are held from 8:30 to 10:00 am every Tuesday whenever Parliament is functioning.

The LOP appoints and heads an alternative Shadow Cabinet whose duty is to challenge and influence government legislation on the floor of Parliament.

The shadow cabinet comprises 32 members drawn from Forum for Democratic Change, Democratic Party, Uganda People’s Congress, Congress Party and Justice Forum JEEMA.

Speaking to URN in an interview, Aol disclosed that members of her Shadow Cabinet are frustrating her administration by habitually absconding from meetings.

Akol Anthony, the Kilak North MP and shadow Minister Finance, Planning and Economic Development admitted that the majority of MPs are busy on levelling the ground in their constituencies for re-election in 2021 general polls.

Gilbert Olanya, the former Defense Minister, also the Kilak North MP who was among the MPs dropped by Aol in 2018 before announcing a new cabinet also agrees that MPs are too busy with other responsibilities that limit them from attending such meetings.

The two lawmakers are even anticipating tougher times for the Leader of Opposition as most other Shadow Cabinet would be spending more in their constituencies to consult their constituents for re-election.

But Aol challenged her Cabinet to prioritize the work they are undertaking in Parliament for which their electorates sent them in to fulfil their mandates of servant leadership.

Other members of the Shadow Cabinet in Aol’s administration include; Medard Ssegona (DP, Busiro East) in charge of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, and Wilfred Niwagaba (Independent, Ndorwa East) as the Auditor General.

******

URN