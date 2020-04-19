Lockdown will be lifted gradually- Health Expert

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health experts in Uganda have said that the country’s lockdown will be lifted gradually.

According to the scientists, the lockdown cannot be lifted at once because a series of arrangements need to be in place to make sure that the country’s health system and other sectors have measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Prof Rhoda Wanyenze, the Chair of the Epidemiology Surveillance Committee says that the lockdown will be lifted slowly, starting with some sectors and even age groups. She says that older persons might be the last to be accepted to go back to work since they are more susceptible to being infected with the disease.

She says the lifting of the lockdown depends on how prepared Uganda is to carry out surveillance, contact tracing, testing and isolating the sick.

Prof Wanyenze says government would have to consider how safe workplaces are, transport means and markets before the lockdown can be lifted.

The minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng says the lockdown is one of country’s measures to control the spread of COVID-19 and should be respected.

The lockdown is expected to end on May 5, as announced last week by President Museveni in his address to the nation.

On Monday the World Health Organisation-WHO cautioned countries on lifting lockdowns early.

Whether the lockdown will be lifted after the 21 days is left to be seen. However, the health ministry stresses it can only be lifted after the country has implemented fully six standard operating procedures which include: tracing over 18,000 travellers and equipping all health facilities to handle cases.

Uganda has 55 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 20 patients have so far been discharged from four treatment centres in the country.

URN