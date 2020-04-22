Lockdown hits Katwe salt miners hard

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The ban on public transport and closure of borders has disrupted business at Katwe salt mining lake in Kasese district.

Several salt pans have since been abandoned after miners chose to return home following the ban on transport and gatherings.

Robert Hane a salt miner says business at the Salt Lake has gone down since the lockdown affected the movement of people. Hane says most of salt bulk buyers were coming from Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC and Kenya.

Moses Baluku another miner notes that even local business people who were exporting the salt to countries like DRC have reduced in numbers.

Like many who are still in the business, Baluku says he has in recent weeks not registered even a single order from out of the country.

“At the moment we don’t have international buyers meaning our daily returns will have to remain very low.” Baluku says.

Grace Mbambu a salt dealer says most traders have reduced on their purchase volume since the population in towns have reduced.

The lockdown has not only affected the salt miners. The town council which relies heavily on revenue from salt extraction and fishing has affected the operations of the town council.

John Bosco Kananura, the town council Mayor says that the town council has lost its projected revenue from an average of 50-60 million to around 40 million shillings per month.

The salt mining lake is the chief producer of salt in Uganda. It was formed as a result of volcanic eruption about 10,000 years ago.

