Lock ADF out of West Nile, security urges locals

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security heads in the districts neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC in the West Nile sub region have called upon the public to be vigilant amidst the Allied Democratic Forces –ADF threat.

Their concern follows the arrest of over six suspected ADF collaborators in Arua city and Arua district over the past two months by detectives from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).The suspects whose identities have not been revealed by the security are accused of purportedly registering locals to join the rebel outfit that operates in the areas of Ituri province in DRC.

Alice Akello, the Arua Resident City Commissioner says that bad elements like the Allied Democratic Forces-ADF are taking advantage of lack of vigilance among the local councils to recruit unsuspecting residents into subversive activities.She further warned the local council officials in the city against sleeping on their job but rather advised them to report any suspicious persons to authorities.

According to Fetus Ayikobua, the Maracha Resident District Commissioner, any person who thinks about overthrowing the current government through subversive activities is wasting their time noting that they will be defeated.

In December last year, the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces-UPDF captured at least eight suspected ADF rebels after the insurgents attacked a village in Ntoroko district. One of the captured children identified himself as someone from Arua city.

Meanwhile, Ham Muzamil Ezama, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner Arua notes that there is need for the members of the public to embrace neighborhood watch system. He also explains that they have directed the local council chairpersons to register all new persons who are coming into their areas.

Jackson Atima, the Arua City Central Member of parliament has called upon parents to sensitize the children against joining such groups who lure them with meagre offers.

Since November 2021, the UPDF together with the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo-FARDC have been engaged in offensives against several ADF positions in North Kivu and neighbouring Ituri province to the northeast of DRC.

*****

URN