Liverpool extends perfect start with derby win over Everton

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Liverpool maintained its flawless start to the club’s Premier League title defense with a fifth straight win, overcoming Everton 2-1 in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Saturday.

Arne Slot’s side seized control early, as Ryan Gravenberch lifted Mohamed Salah’s pass into the net after just 10 minutes. The Dutch midfielder then turned provider before the half-hour mark, slipping in Hugo Ekitike to beat Jordan Pickford with a precise low strike.

Liverpool’s depth was underlined by the fact that 241 million-pound summer recruits Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak remained on the bench until the second half.

Everton grew into the contest and struck back after 58 minutes. Jack Grealish’s cross reached Iliman Ndiaye at the far post, who teed up Idrissa Gueye to smash home a powerful rising effort past Alisson. ■