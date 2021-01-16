LIVE:Museveni celebrates victory

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has said the results of his country’s election marks another victory for Uganda over foreign influence.

The Electoral Commission today declared Museveni winner by 58.64% of the votes cast.

“Foreign interference will not be tolerated ” he said. He accused foreigners of bankrolling his main challenger Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine (34.83%).

“We have had a lot of foreign interference…slave trade, colonialism. If foreign interference was the source of wealth, Africa would be the richest,” Museveni said in his first address since he was declared President-elect.

“We shall maintain peace. If anyone tries to disrupt our peace we shall deal with that person decisively.”

