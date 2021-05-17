LIVE: Uganda’s 11th Parliament starts with swearing in

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Uganda’s 11th Parliament will be sworn in today, in ceremonies that will last four days.
The House has 527 Members of Parliament (MPs) – that is roughly 100 more MPs than what the 10th Parliament had.
The swearing in will be followed by the first sitting, at which a Speaker and Deputy will be elected.
It is good to see Members of parliament swearing in. Even the ones who were critical of the Government.
I would like to seewhat kind of job they do. Wesho7ld remind them that they swore to serve and protect the constitution and im service of the country.