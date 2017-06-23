LIVE: Solidarity Summit on Refugees hosted by Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & AFP| Uganda Friday co-hosts a summit with UN to raise $2 billion to cover estimated cost of managing a refugee influx from South Sudan.

The summit got a boost on Thursday when the EU pledged 85 million euros ($95 million) to Uganda but UN chief Antonio Guterres urged donors to give 20 times that amount to help the country deal with nearly one million refugees from South Sudan.

While the stated goal of the summit is to raise $2 billion for the coming year, organisers say $8 billion is needed to deal with the crisis for the coming four years.

Uganda is a small country but it has enormous generosity in the hearts of the people & the decisions of the Government towards refugees. pic.twitter.com/Ase9wmoJlY — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 22, 2017

LIVE VIDEO

LIVE TWITTER FEED from the summit

#UGSolidarity Tweets

