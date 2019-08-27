LIVE: PM Rugunda launches Uganda Airlines flights

✳Entebbe-Nairobi inaugural flight TODAY

✳Entebbe-Juba 10x weekly

✳Entebbe-Mombasa 3x weekly

✳Entebbe-Nairobi 2 daily

✳Entebbe-Mogadishu 4x weekly

✳ Entebbe-Kilimanjaro 3x weekly

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda has just launched Uganda Airlines flights, with one of her Bombardiers 5X-KOB airborne, heading to Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

“Today we stand here as witnesses to this historic moment when our national carrier takes to the sky. As we launch commercial flights, two of the aircraft were delivered, tested and cleared to fly and the other two will be delivered,” said Rugunda at the inaugural flight ceremonies.

“All our neighbors Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, South Sudan, among other nations will easily access the market and easily connect to their destinations. There has never been a better time to commence commercial flights than now.”

The flight #UGD202 took off the Entebbe International Airport Runway just after midday. Aboard the flight, were senior government officials including Works Minister Monica Ntege Azuba, State Minister for Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi, senior players in the private sector and media personnel.

The Uganda Airlines maiden commercial flight will be tomorrow.

