LIVE: Museveni promises to act tough to stop laxity

Uganda COVID-19 history

UPDATE #Uganda #Covid19

🔹 April 7 – 0 new cases – TOTAL 52

🔹 April 6 – 0 new cases – TOTAL 52

🔹 April 5 – 4 new cases – TOTAL 52

🔸 April 4 – 0 new cases – TOTAL 48

🔹 April 3 – 3 new cases – TOTAL 48

🔸 April 2 – 1 new case – TOTAL 45

🔹 March 31 – 11 new – TOTAL 44

🔹 March 28 – 7 new cases – TOTAL 30

🔸 March 27 – 5 new cases – TOTAL 23

🔹 March 26 – 4 new cases – TOTAL 18

🔸 March 25 – 5 new cases – TOTAL 14

🔹 March 23 – 8 new cases – TOTAL 9

🔸 March 21 – First case – TOTAL 1

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has said he will act tough if Ugandan remain lax and fail to understand why Uganda is taking ‘tough measures’ to contain COVID-19.

Uganda has so far outlined 33 measures against COVID-19, but said several people were taking the ministry of health’s efforts lightly. Many people were even complaining of the inconvenience of the measures they are taking, yet government was focussing on the bigger goal of saving lives.

The confirmed number of cases in Uganda now stands at 52.

CLICK for live update

Tweets by MinofHealthUG