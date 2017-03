2pm: Thirteen teams will compete in the mixed relays, the first time the event is held at the World Cross Country Championships.

Uganda’s team has Nanyondo Winnie, Ruto Geoffrey Kipkorir, Ajok Dorcus, Musagala Ronald, Chebet Esther Abu Mayanja.

RESULT:

Kenya’s mixed relay team of Asbel, Mbithe, Koros and Chepkoech celebrate their gold medal win. #iaafkampala2017 pic.twitter.com/ZzgPGnIf2y