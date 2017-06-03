LIVE: Ronaldo strikes 2nd as Real Madrid go 3-1 up in final

⚽ 🐉 🏆 LIVE: Isco gets Madrid nod in Champions League final

82′: Real Madrid 3 Juventus 1

Ronaldo opened the scoring early in Saturday’s Champions League final against Juventus at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, but the Italians responded with a brilliant goal by Mario Mandzukic soon after. The second half has started, it was 1-1 at half time.

Earlier, Real’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored an inspired goal in the 20th minute to put the Spanish side ahead and to become the joint top Champions League scorer this season on 11 gaols with Barcelona’s Leonel Messi.

However Real’s celebrations were soon silenced when Juventus hit back with an even more spectacular effort from Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic.

Controlling a high ball on his chest with his back to goal, Mandzukic fired home a looping overhead kick from just inside the box, leaving Keylar Navas with no chance in goal.

Earlier, Juventus almost drew first blood when midfielder Miralem Pjanic flashed in a dangerous effort after just seven minutes that had Navas diving smartly to his right to palm away at full stretch.

Ronaldo then stepped in to start and finish an attack down the right which saw take a cross from defender Daniel Carvajal and hit a first time shot that took a slight deflection before sinking into the bottom left corner.

It was his third goal in Champions League finals following 2008 for Manchester United and 2013.

MATCH PREVIEW

Cardiff, United Kingdom | AFP | Isco was picked to start for Real Madrid instead of the fit-again Gareth Bale in Saturday’s Champions League final against Juventus at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Cardiff native Bale has recovered from a calf injury that had sidelined him since April 23, but coach Zinedine Zidane elected to keep faith with Spanish playmaker Isco, who has excelled in recent weeks.

Holders Madrid were otherwise as expected, with Cristiano Ronaldo partnering Karim Benzema in attack, while there was no place in the match-day squad for Colombia star James Rodriguez.

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri selected a full-strength team, with Dani Alves and Alex Sandro the wing-backs and Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic supporting lone striker Gonzalo Higuain.

Madrid are seeking to become the first team to successfully defend the European Cup since AC Milan in 1990 and the first to do so in the Champions League era.

Juve, who have lost their last four Champions League finals, are aiming to complete the first Treble of Serie A, Coppa Italia and European Cup wins in their history.

Teams

Juventus (3-4-3): Gianluigi Buffon (capt); Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorginio Chiellini; Dani Alves, Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Alex Sandro; Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, Gonzalo Higuain

Coach: Massimiliano Allegri (ITA)

Real Madrid (4-3-1-2): Keylor Navas; Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos (capt), Raphael Varane, Marcelo; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Isco; Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo

Coach: Zinedine Zidane (FRA)

Referee: Felix Brych (GER)