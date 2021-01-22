LIVE: Bobi Wine says NUP yet to decide on court action

📌 FINAL PRESIDENTIAL RESULTS

✳ Museveni 5,851,037 (58.64)

✳ Kyagulanyi 3,475,298 (34.83%)

✳ Amuriat 323,536 (3.24%)

✳ Muntu 65,334 (0.65)

✳ Kabuleta 44,300 (0.44%)

✳ Mao 55,665 (0.56%)

✳ Tumukunde 50,141 (0.50%)

✳ Kalembe 37,469 (0.38%)

✳ Katumba 35,983 (0.36%)

✳ Mwesigye 24,673 (0.25%)

✳ Mayambala 14,657 (0.15%)

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has demanded that security officials who have seized their results Declaration Forms that they need if they are to go to court to challenge the Uganda Presidential results.

According to official results released by the Electoral Commission last week, Kyagulanyi came second behind President Yoweri Museveni, who was declared winner with 58% of the vote.

Bobi Wine maintained that he won the January 14 election and will continue to challenge the results. He said court action will be determined in the next few days.

“The revolution is going on and nothing, absolutely nothing, will stop us. The regime is desperate to close this chapter, to pretend that things have moved on. This is just the beginning. We are removing a dictator and we will not rest until we achieve this mission.”

Bobi Wine has not left his home since the day the results were released last weekend. He is under house arrest with police stopping anyone from getting to his home.

His lawyers were only allowed to see him yesterday.

