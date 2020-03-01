LIVE: Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu enthronement today

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | The Archbishop-elect Rt. Rev. Dr. Steven Kaziimba Mugalu is today being enthroned as the 9th Archbishop of Church of Uganda in a special service at St. Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe.

Outgoing Archbishop the Most Rev. Stanley Ntagali will officially hand over the Provincial Staff – a symbol of the Archbishop’s spiritual authority to Kaziimba in ceremonies that will be witnessed by Most Reverand, Lord Archbishop Justin Portal Welby, the 105th archbishop of Canterbury and the most senior bishop in the Church of England.

The Archbishop-elect yesterday ended a three day retreat ahead of the D-day. The Archbishop of the Anglican Church in North America, the Most Rev. Foley Beach headed the retreat at which a review of the roles of an Archbishop, expected challenges was the main topic.

President Yoweri Museveni is also expected to grace the occasion where the new Archbishop Kazimba will renew his vows, and the Bishops will also pledge canonical obedience to him.

The enthronement is estimated to cost Shillings 1.16 billion. Part of the money, is to cater for the purchase of a vehicle for the Archbishop, valued at sh400m, sh280 million for the renovation of the Archbishop’s Palace in Namirembe, sh18 million for the purchase of chairs for the Archbishop, Bishops and retired Bishops inside St. Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe and 23 million Shillings for the beautification of the cathedral gardens.

