LIVE: 2017 ACME lecture – Media and Politics in Africa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The 4th ACME Annual Lecture is delivered by Dr Willy Mutunga, the former Chief Justice of Kenya. Theme is Media and Independence of the Judiciary.

Mutunga is a lawyer, intellectual, reform activist, and has been the Commonwealth Special Envoy to the Maldives.

According to the lecture organisers African Centre of Media Excellence (ACME), “The main purpose of the lecture series is to explore the relationship between media and politics amidst changing technological, demographic, and political conditions on the continent.”

“Given the involving political debates taking place in East Africa, especially in Uganda and Kenya, we could not have had a better speaker that Dr Mutunga — lawyer, thinker and reform leader,” said Bernard Tabaire, ACME’s director of programmes. “We look forward to a lively discussion, to which the public is invited.”

This year’s lecture Golf Course Hotel in Kampala follows those delivered in 2014 by Trevor Ncube, the Zimbabwean owner of South Africa’s Mail & Guardian newspaper; in 2015 by Fatuma Abdulahi, the Somali feminist and broadcaster; and in 2016 by Eric Chinje, the Cameroonian communications expert heading the Nairobi-based African Media Initiative.

LIVE TWITTER FEED

#ACMELecture Tweets

