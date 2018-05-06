Little Bruce Lee: Victim or victor

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ryusei Imai, or “Little Bruce Lee”, as he’s come to be known, started watching Bruce Lee movie since he was one.

Then he started imitating scenes from Bruce Lee movies at age four. In one year’s time he had already mastered the nunchaku scene from Game of Death, and was appearing on international TV shows.

Today, Ryusei Imai may just be the world’s most ripped 8-year-old. He trains for 4.5 hours a day. Currently has over 290,000 followers on Facebook, and around 33,000 on Instagram.

He also has his own YouTube channel, where his dad regularly posts videos of him working out and imitating his idol.

The boy’s father claims that this is what Ryusei wants, but some of the people commenting on his social media posts say that his father may be stealing his childhood for something he failed to do when he was younger!

MORE IMAGES:

