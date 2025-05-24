Lira district NRM elections postponed

LIRA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) mainstream and women’s election for the Lira District has been postponed due to irregularities.

By 10 am, delegates had converged at Ogur Seed Secondary School, the venue for the election. The process which started calmly in the morning with the election of different leagues such as youth, elders, veterans, and PWDs among others turned rowdy in the afternoon when delegates who voted for workers and Entrepreneurship league refused to leave the venue with intentions of to vote for the mainstream elections.

This forced Moses Okello, the District Registrar to postpone the election, adding that he had received a petition alleging irregularities. He said the election will be held on a later date.

Despite the postponement, Linda Agnes Auma, a candidate for the position of District Chairperson and the current District Woman MP, accused her opponent, Sam Engola, of bribing the registrar.

However, Okello labelled the allegation as baseless.

Sam Engola, who is also a Senior Presidential Advisor, accused Auma of malpractice.

Meanwhile, in Kole district, Andrew Moses Awany, the District chairperson who also doubles as the Uganda Local Governments’ Association (ULGA) President, lost his bid for the Kole NRM Chairperson position.

In an election held at the Kole District Headquarters, Lillian Konga Anyati secured 231 votes, defeating Awany, who garnered 96 votes, out of a total of 343 votes cast. Joseph Ogwal Oyuku, the NRM electoral registrar for Kole District, officially declared Konga as the District NRM Chairperson.

In Lira City, Dr. Jane Aceng, the City Woman MP and Minister of Health, was declared the Chairperson after she emerged unopposed.

URN