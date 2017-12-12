Liquid Telecom now targets start-ups for growth

Kampala, Uganda | ISAAC KHISA | Liquid Telecom Uganda, part of the pan-African telecoms group Liquid Telecom, has partnered with The Innovation Village, a hub and co-working space in Kampala, to support Ugandan start-ups with high-speed internet and cloud-based services.

Liquid Telecom Uganda, formerly known as Infocom, will work alongside The Innovation Village to provide new opportunities for start-ups, enabling them access additional resources and expertise that can help them scale and launch locally relevant solutions.

The partnership will involve technology developmental programmes, including Liquid’s ongoing Go Cloud initiative, which is supported by Microsoft to raise awareness, adoption and usage of Azure Cloud across Africa.

“Uganda is home to one of Africa’s youngest and most exciting start-up ecosystems,” said Hans Haerdtle, CEO, Liquid Telecom Uganda on Nov. 30.

“Through this new partnership with The Innovation Village, we are delighted to be able to support young entrepreneurs across the country, who will be instrumental in developing solutions to some of society’s largest problems.”

Liquid Telecom is looking towards tapping into the Start-up’s especially those that goes through The Innovation Village for its growth

Japheth Kawanguzi, the CEO and co-founder, The Innovation Village said the partnership will help put Uganda on the regional and global innovation map, which starts with a vibrant start-up ecosystem driven by partnerships and access to a regional footprint.

“It opens the door for more partners and investors for the Ugandan entrepreneur,” he said.

This development comes barely a month since Liquid Telecom announced to support start-ups entering insight2impact’s (i2i) DataHack4FI innovation competition, which aims to harness the power of data science to develop new evidence-based solutions to improve financial inclusion.

Operating in 13 African countries including Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Zimbabwe, Liquid Telecom is said to have recorded US$594.6million revenue and US$359.6million as at the year ended February 2017, according to TechCentral.