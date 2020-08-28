Friday , August 28 2020
Lightning strikes 8 teenagers dead in Arua, Uganda

The Independent August 28, 2020 NEWS Leave a comment

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eight of nine children struck by lightning have died in Arua Thursday evening.

The kids were playing football at a pitch in Odramacaku. Uganda’s Red Cross confirmed the incident.

“It’s a dark evening in Arua (West Nile) after lightening struck dead 9 children who were at a football pitch in Odramacaku. Only one child survived,” said the Red Cross.

“The deceased were aged between 13 to 15 years. They met their death while playing football. Bodies taken to Arua referral hospital.”

Uganda is prone to lightning and hundreds have been affected in the past two decades.

