Liberty Uganda scoops insurance awards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Liberty Uganda has continued its winning streak in 2023 by taking home three awards in the third edition of the Insurance Innovation Awards organized by the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda (IRA) on March 10.

It won the Most Innovative Insurance Solution (Online Portal for Claims Reimbursements). The Online Portal for Claims Reimbursements enables all eligible clients claim for reimbursements/refunds in the event that they have used their money to access medical treatments outside the hospital service providers aligned, hence creating convenience and flexibility for all parties.

It also won the most Innovative Insurance Solution (Liberty and Jumia Gadget and Electronic Insurance Product) by Liberty General Insurance Uganda.

Peter Makhanu, managing director of Liberty General Insurance Uganda, said they have been working hard to ensure that they come up with creative and innovative collaborations for the benefit of their customers and clients and the public at large. Kaddunabbi Ibrahim Lubega, the chief executive officer for Insurance Regulatory Authority said the awards are aimed at encouraging innovations in the sector.