Leaders in Zombo concerned about appalling state of Congolese asylum seekers

Zombo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents and local leaders in Zombo district have asked the government to provide asylum seekers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with relief aid.

Last month, over 10,000 Congolese of Alur ethnic tribe fled tribal clashes orchestrated by rival Lendu community in Eastern DRC and settled in Akaa and part of Zeu sub-counties in Zombo district.

Local leaders have revealed that the immigrants are stranded without necessities like water; food, shelter, clothing including health and sanitation facilities forcing them to raid crops gardens for the host community.

Santos Besenduwun, 46, a resident of Lendu Parish Zeu sub-county says that the state of hygiene and sanitation in the area is appalling as the immigrants are defecating in the bushes posing serious health threats.

Besenduwun is also worried that the overcrowding caused by the asylum seekers is frustrating the fight against COVID-19 and may cause a possible outbreak of cholera and deadly Ebola.

Zombo LCV chairperson John Orwiny says they have already informed the disaster preparedness department in the Office of the Prime Minister for intervention.

Orwiny disclosed that residents and local leaders are concerned about the health, safety and security of the host community because of the large scale outbreak of deadly Ebola and the coronavirus diseases in the Eastern DRC.

