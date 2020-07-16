LC officials on spot for leading mob attack against woman

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two local council officials in Mukono district are on the spot for leading a mob attack against a woman for allegedly practicing witchcraft.

They are Mubarak Ssekikubo, the Nakisunga Sub County LC III Chairperson and Robinson Wampona, the LC I Chairperson Namuyenje village.

The duo is scheduled to appear before Mukono Police Division for interrogations on accusations of leading a mob attack against Justine Nakasujja, a resident of Namuyenje village.

The mob vandalized Nakasujja’s house and banished her from the village.

According to Nakasujja, in addition to leading the mob attack, the two leaders forced her to make a verbal apology acknowledging bringing evil spirits in the village to terrorize and kill residents.

She also accuses the LCs of forcing her to sell off part of her land to raise Shillings 3 million use to pay for the services of a witchdoctor to exorcise the evil spirits.

Ismael Kifudde, the Officer in Charge of Mukono Police Station, says the two are wanted to explain circumstances surroundings the destruction of Nakasujja’s house, allegations of forcing her to sell off part of her land and inciting the mob attack.

Although, Ssekikubo confirms going to Nakasujja’s home with a witchdoctor to exorcise the evil spirits, he denies having a part in vandalising her house and forcing her sell her to sell her land.

Lameka Walusimbi, one of the area residents, says it is hard to confirm whether Nakasujja is a witch.

He however, confirms to have seen the witchdoctor brought by the chairperson removing fetishes from her house.

Patrick Ddembe, another resident says Nakisunga Sub County has had many cases of witchcraft, which are hard to tell whether they are real or stage managed.

“Several times the LCIII chairperson comes in with witchdoctors to perform rituals of saving affected communities,” he said.

*******

URN