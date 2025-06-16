Lanie Banks attends Canon Andrew Nyote memorial service in Mbale

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Canadian-based Ugandan rapper and community activist Lanie Banks has hailed the Mbale SSS Parents Teachers Association (PTA) and the Ministry of Education for honoring his uncle’s legacy and memory by constructing the Canon Andrew Nyote Memorial block building at the school.

He called on parents to unite and educate all children, especially girls, and encouraged school-going children at all levels to stay in school. He apologized to the crowd for failing to attend his uncle’s burial ceremony on June 28, 2021.

Lanie Banks was speaking after attending a memorial service on Sunday for his late uncle Canon Andrew Nyote (1940-2021) that was held at the Mbale City Cathedral. Also attending were the widow Betty Elizabeth Nyote (wife), Nyote’s sisters Robinah Nyote and Irene Wondo, and son Mwasa Nyote.

The service was held a day after the Mbale Senior Secondary School 75-year jubilee celebration that was presided over by Mbale Member Of Parliament Connie Galiwango and presidential representative Agnes Nandutu.

Canon Andrew Nyote served as the Parents Teachers Association chairman at Mbale Senior Secondary School and was the area chairperson for the Uganda People’s Congress. He also attended Nabongo Primary School and Nabumali Senior Secoundary School and proceeded to Israel for further studies, where he attained his bachelor’s in Education at Tel Aviv University

In a related development, Lanie Banks informed all his fans that his first mainstream professional album will feature the likes of Aubrey Drake Graham and will be out by October 2026.