Lango region’s top fish farmer appeals to President Museveni for fish farming reforms

LIRA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Fiona Acayo, the CEO of Dewilos Fish Farm and the 2023 Farmer of the Year Award winner at the Harvest Money Expo for the Mid-Lango region, has called on President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to implement key reforms in the fish farming sector. Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the largest fish hatchery in Northern Uganda, Acayo emphasised the urgent need for government support to enable sustainable fish farming and unlock the sector’s economic potential.

Dewilos Fish Farm, founded in 2019 and spanning five acres in Lira district, is setting a precedent in the Lango sub-region by launching a state-of-the-art fish hatchery. With an annual production capacity of 800,000 fingerlings, the hatchery aims to boost both local fish farming and national food security. Ms. Acayo’s vision is rooted in organic and sustainable aquaculture practices, utilising Black Soldier Fly larvae, Azolla plants, and piggery and poultry byproducts as fish feed, which she argues are far superior to factory-made alternatives in terms of nutrition and environmental impact.

Presiding over the event, Alice Akello, Commissioner in charge of RDCs, Northern Region, commended Dewilos Fish Farm’s efforts, stating, “I am very impressed by what I have witnessed. Instead of waiting for government intervention, they are leading by example, creating jobs and supporting the community. The government will fully back this initiative with favourable policies.”

However, Commissioner Akello also acknowledged the regulatory challenges hindering fish farmers. “I have heard concerns about NEMA frustrating fish farmers. We will not allow such a significant investment to suffer unnecessary obstacles. The government will engage relevant agencies to address these issues and ensure farmers operate without undue interference.”

The fish farming sector in Uganda holds immense export potential, particularly in neighbouring South Sudan. Commissioner Akello revealed that Operation Wealth Creation will host a meeting on February 17–18, 2024, at Colline Hotel to discuss expanding market opportunities for Ugandan fish farmers. She urged Dewilos Fish Farm and other entrepreneurs to scale up production, stating, “If we had 10 farms like Dewilos in the Lango sub-region, this region would be among the wealthiest in the country.”

Alfred Obote, an upcoming fish farmer, highlighted the need for clear and fair regulations.

“The government encouraged us to move away from rice farming in wetlands to fish farming, yet authorities are now penalising us. Meanwhile, real wetland encroachers—those building factories and engaging in sand mining—are left untouched.”

Dewilos Fish Farm is also playing a key role in environmental conservation.

Chief Operations Officer Felix Owilo shared that the farm has planted over 1,900 trees, including royal palms, cashew nuts, and guavas, as part of a massive reforestation initiative.

“When we acquired this land, there was only one tree. Today, we have transformed it into a thriving green space,” Owilo stated.

As Uganda pushes for import substitution and agricultural transformation, Acayo urged President Museveni to support fish farmers by streamlining regulations, improving access to financing, and promoting fish farming as a viable economic venture.

“With the completion of our hatchery, we have the potential to generate Shs100 million per quarter—Shs 400 million annually from the sale of fingerlings alone. If the government prioritises aquaculture, Uganda can become a regional leader in fish exports,” she said.

She further called on commercial banks to make the Agricultural Credit Facility (ACF) more accessible to fish farmers, echoing Commissioner Akello’s concerns that the funds remain underutilised.

Dewilos Fish Farm’s groundbreaking marks a new chapter in Uganda’s fish farming industry, but more support is needed to maximise its impact. The community, policymakers, and the media are urged to amplify the conversation around fish farming reforms, ensuring that Uganda’s aquaculture sector thrives.