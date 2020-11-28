Lango paramount chief names new cabinet

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Lango Paramount Chief Yosam Odur Ebii has named a new cabinet.

In July, Ebii dissolved his cabinet after attempts by some ministers to oust him. He later delegated Eng. James Robert Ajal, the Lango Prime Minister to run the affairs of Lango Cultural Foundation (Tekwaro Lango) with his two secretaries awaiting a new cabinet.

According to the new cabinet list, Ebii has named 36 of his new cabinet comprising of Eng. James Robert Ajal, now the substantive Lango Prime Minister, in charge of Security and Information. He replaces Dr Richard Nam, who was dropped recently.

Levi Okodi Macopio, the former Presidential Advisor in charge Lango politics, is now the First Deputy Prime Minister in charge of International, National Diplomacy, Conservation and Promoting Cultural Resources, Joe Olang Erick; the Retired teacher is appointed the second Deputy Prime Minister in charge unity, peace, reconciliation and Socio-Cultural Programs.

Ebii also appointed Wacio Dickens Olak, the former Apac District Speaker, the new Minister in charge of Lands and Physical Planning, Rt. Head Teacher Tom Ogwal Ekuka, Minister in charge of Education and Sports and Florence Okello, Minister in charge of General Duty.

The Lango Cultural Foundation Premier Eng. James Robert Ajal said the newly appointed Ministers are expected to the implement the Lango Cultural Foundation Five-Year’s Strategic Development Plan that include; construction of Lango Palace, looking for bursary slots for Lango students, Unity among others.

He urged Lango to unite and set aside political and religious differences for development.

According to the Lango Cultural Foundation Constitution, the appointees for ministerial positions shall undergo vetting processes by that council to confirm the appointments.

********

URN