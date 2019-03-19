Land Commission pins Ngambwa on over 550 titles

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ruta Ngambwa, the proprietor of Prime Housing Estates Limited is expected to present before the Justice Catherine Bamugereire Land Commission more than 500 titles of land he sold to developers in Buwagga, Buso and other areas.

The Commission Chairperson, Justice Catherine Bamugereire directed Ngambwa on Monday to go with the Commission security and produce the titles later today.

The Commission is probing a dispute pitying Ngambwa, several Bibanja holders and the family of Gertrude Nakimbugwe.

Ngambwa is accused of taking over 235 acres of land and 3 Square Miles of Land in Buwagga and Buso Villages in Busukuma Sub County in Wakiso district.

Nakimbugwe’s family owned the 235 acres of land. The family claims to have sold 30 acres of land to Ngambwa but he ended up taking the entire 235 acres.

Ngambwa claims that he acquired more than 30 acres as payment for surveying the entire land. He is however, not clear on how he ended up with the entire 235 acres.

He accused of taking over more than 3 square miles of land in Buso belonging to the estate of the late Ernesto Krizesto Kizito.

Ngambwa has since sold off the land. On February 13th, 2019, the Commission visited the contested land on a fact finding mission.

During the visit, the commission Chairperson directed Ngambwa to provide, mother titles to the land in Buwagga and Buso Villages, proof of ownership, a list of all his clients and details of the land transactions.

Ngambwa didn’t provide the required documents prompting the Commission to summon him in vain. As a result, the Commission issued a warrant for his arrest on March 07, 2019.

He was picked up on Friday last week on his way to attend court in Kayunga district over land matters.

He was detained at Wandegeya Police Station from where he was produced before the Commission.

He only provided the names of 559 people he sold land to and processed titles for.

