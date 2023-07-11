Land commission chokes on Sh1.5billion debt

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Land Commission is currently burdened with a debt of 1.5 billion Shillings. Augustine Bujara, the acting secretary representing the Chairperson of the Uganda Land Commission, revealed this during an event where the commission distributed 2539 land titles in the Rwampara district.

Bujara explained that the Land Commission, utilizing the Land Fund, has acquired more than 500 square miles of land from various areas such as Kakumiro, Rwampara, and Mbarara districts at over 250 billion Shillings. He, however, says that unfortunately, only 100 billion Shillings have been paid, resulting in a debt of 150 billion Shillings.

Bujara appealed to members of parliament and the Minister of Land to consider strengthening and increasing the Land Commission’s budget. This would enable the commission to pay off the debt and continue acquiring land and issuing land titles to legitimate individuals.

Despite the limited budget, the Land Commission has managed to process and distribute over 10,000 land titles throughout the country.

In response to the land title distribution in Rwampara District, Minister of Lands Judith Nabakooba cautioned residents about multiple interests in small pieces of land, which can lead to fragmentation and reduced productivity.

She also highlighted that the government has acquired 523 square miles of land, which has been allocated to the people to put an end to illegal evictions.

Rwampara East Member of Parliament Michael Tusiime cautioned the public to be wary of fraudsters and money lenders. Instead, he encouraged them to take advantage of government programs and seek loans from commercial banks with low-interest rates.

URN