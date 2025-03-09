Land cases drop as Luwero leaders fight grabbing

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cases of malicious damage to property and criminal trespass related to land wrangles have dropped in Luwero district.

In November 2024, Jasper Muwonge Aligawesa deployed three surveyors to survey, open the boundaries, and erect mark stones on the disputed land.

But the grandchildren of late Bulere and residents attacked the surveyors, beating them up before they burnt their vehicles. The surveyors fled the scene with injuries. Among the injured is Godfrey Kaweesa, who sustained severe injuries.

The residents were accusing the surveyors of fencing and aiding the grabbing of their pieces of land.

By the time the Policemen had rushed to the scene, the vehicle had been burnt beyond recognition, and the suspects had fled the scene.

By the time residents resorted to violence, several residents, especially from Kikyusa, Kamira, Butuntumula and Luwero sub-counties had their gardens destroyed in land disputes.

It’s reported that landlords deploy thugs to slash the crops of tenants to force them off the land. Tenants then file cases of malicious damage to police.

But the Police Crime Report for 2024 indicates that cases of malicious property damage have been reduced compared to past years.

The report indicates that the district registered 121 cases compared to 206 cases reported in 2023 and 171 cases in 2022. As a result, Luwero dropped from the first position to ninth position among districts with highest cases of malicious damage.

The report also indicates that cases of criminal trespass slightly dropped to 121 cases in 2024 from 125 reported in 2023.

Richard Bwabye, the Luwero Resident District Commissioner, said that the decline in both cases is due to directives given to the Police in Luwero to avoid meddling in land wrangles.

Bwabye said that earlier, land grabbers could destroy crops of tenants in land disputes to force them to leave land without compensation, which is no longer the case today.

Bwabye said that several landlords who used such tricks have been arrested, and others forced to compensate the affected tenants as well as blocking evictions.

Bwabye added that some landlords were conniving with policemen to open fake cases of criminal trespass against tenants something they have fought through tasking them to fight verify the allegations before they detain them.

Bwabye said they have also asked policemen to seek letters from LCI and II Chairpersons confirming the charges of trespass against any tenant.

Bwabye said that currently, the major causes of land wrangles are disagreements within families over the administration of estates, which are being resolved through mediation.

Erastus Kibirango, the LCV Chairperson of Luwero district, said there is relative peace in the area because all leaders, including Members of Parliament, resolved to fight land grabbers who were responsible for the cases.

Kibirango said cases of criminal trespass were being used to harass tenants to force them off the land.

****

URN