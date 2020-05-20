L.O.P, Opposition MPs locked up in hotel

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Opposition Leader in Parliament- Betty Aol Ochan and three opposition legislators have reportedly been locked up in their rooms at Sandton Hotel in Kasese town ahead of the visit of President, Yoweri Museveni to assess the impact of floods.

The four opposition leaders spent Tuesday night at Sandton Hotel ahead of their scheduled visit to internally displaced camps for flood victims.

Joseph Gonzaga Ssewungu, the Kalungu West MP, says their visit to the district was cleared but they were surprised to wake up in the morning only to find heavy security deployment.

According to Ssewungu, the officers blocked them from leaving their hotel rooms despite the fact that they are on official parliamentary business.

Ssewungu says various delegations have been dispatched to different regions to assess flood victims.

Ochan told URN in a phone interview from her hotel room that they decided to visit flood hit areas as opposition legislators so as to present the concerns of the affected communities from an informed position.

She however says they were surprised when police officers led by Kasese District Police Commander informed them that they couldn’t leave their hotel room until the president is out of the district.

Ocan noted that they will continue with their program once the president leaves the district saying the president seems to be working under pressure to contain parliament.

Journalists have been blocked from covering the president’s tour in Kilembe on grounds of implementing the Covid-19 preventive measures.

Both the DPC and RDC couldn’t be reached by the time of filing this story.

