Kyotera positive COVID-19 case still missing- Health Ministry

Kyotera, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Health Ministry is yet to find one of the Covid-19 positive cases in Kyotera district.

The positive case is a Ugandan male whose sample was picked along the road in Mutukula border town during the ongoing community survey.

Atek Kagirita, the COVID-19 incident commander in the Health Ministry says they are doing everything with their power to trace the male patient for isolation and treatment.

As of now, Kagirita says that they believe that the male is not a resident of Kyotera but rather a person who has the ability to move from one place to another.

However, he says they are unable to tell whether the patient has ever traveled to Tanzania or any other country with high confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Kagirita says that the missing person puts the country in a precarious situation because it becomes impossible to contain spread of the disease.

Research from scientists shows that one infected person has the ability to spread the disease to 90 other people who might also spread the disease to others.

Kagirita says that they are worried this case might lead to more community transmissions and escalate the number of infections in the country.

“So far, we have only identified 9 community cases since we declared our first case. We have managed to trace and isolate contacts of seven cases. We are worried this case from Kyotera might cause us a lot of trouble,” Kagirita said.

Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Director General of Health Services in an earlier interview told URN that the Health Ministry was working with security to trace all positive cases to stop community transmissions.

URN