Kyambogo University gets new academic structure

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kyambogo University has got a new structure replacing the one they have been operating since 2006. The university academic structure has changed through relocation and creation of new faculties, schools, departments, and academic units.

The Vice-Chancellor Professor Eli Katunguka, says that previously, the university comprised of six faculties and two schools but the schools have increased from two to six and one institute under the new structure.

The new schools include the School of Built Environment, School of Vocational Studies, School of Computing and Information Science, School of Education, School of Art and Industrial Designs, School of Management and Entrepreneurship, and one Institute of Distance Education, E-learning and Learning Centers.

While addressing the media on Wednesday afternoon, Professor Katunguka noted that a lot has changed in addition to the massive growth of the university, which necessitated the restructuring.

The restructuring has also seen the number of academic departments increase from 33 to 56 in the new academic structure. The university council approved the new structure in August 2020, and later the Ministry of Public Service in November 2020, as part of its plan to restructure Public Universities.

Professor Katunguka says that they have completed the validation of teaching and they will soon receive letters indicating where they will continue to serve the University.

He also revealed that the university has started the Graduate Fellow Scheme to identify young talented people, the best in different disciplines for training and retention.

He said Kyambogo has recruited 65 graduate fellows and 47 have completed their Master’s degree and have been absorbed as assistant lecturers, some have completed their PhDs and a number of them have registered for doctorates.

