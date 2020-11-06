Kyagulanyi warned against rejecting EC security escorts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security and election experts have warned National Unity Platform –NUP presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, against rejecting the Electoral Commission security escorts.

Like all duly nominated presidential candidates, Kyagulanyi was on Tuesday given police guards but he has since rejected them. According to Kyagulanyi, the bodyguards failed the first test of protecting him from being brutalized by security agencies.

He accuses some of the guards of participating in his beating, torture and pepper-spraying during the scuffle that ensued soon after he had been nominated.

The army and police spent the better part of Tuesday battling Kyagulanyi and his supporters who protested blocking him from launching his manifesto at NUP headquarters in Kamwokya.

Fred Egesa, a security analyst agrees that the guards failed the first test when they looked on as the presidential candidate was being brutalized. However, Egesa says the police guards work under the command of the most senior officer at every situation or operation.

According to Egesa, Kyagulanyi should know that the police guards had fewer powers to intervene since the operation that led to their principal’s arrest was being commanded by officers who were senior in rank.

Egesa insists that Kyagulanyi’s VIP status has increased since he is now a presidential candidate and thus needs security at all times. Egesa believes that the guards did nothing because they were yet to know him and there was no built work relationship.

Egesa says once a security person is attached to guard somebody, the person he is guarding becomes the luggage he must be with at all times. In some situations, perceived as a threat to the life of a person he is guarding, Egesa believes that guards must intervene because they are answerable to whatever happens to their principal. However, Bobi Wine’s arrest was not being viewed as a security threat, according to Egesa.

Charity Ahimbisibwe, the acting National Coordinator of Citizens Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda –CCEDU, says any person who would be treated in a manner like Kyagulanyi was subjected to, would be a justification of not having bodyguards.

Ahimbisibwe says if someone is brutalized, pepper-sprayed or beaten in the presence of his or her guard like it happened in Kyagulanyi’s case, without the intervention of guards, it would be seen as useless.

However, Ahimbisibwe says Kyagulanyi is a Very Important Person who is vying for presidency alongside other candidates. That, according to Ahimbisibwe means he has enemies of rival candidates that might hurt him.

“He needs to be protected. Supporters of rival political camps have the capacity of hurting him. It is not only about security forces brutalizing him but also very many people who see him as a person who could deny their candidate victory can attack him. That is why he needs security,” Ahimbisibwe said.

Section 22 of the Presidential Elections Act, mandates the Electoral Commission to ensure security is provided to presidential candidates. Justice Simon Byabakama says presidential candidates should know that increase in status comes with a burden. Byabakama says presidential candidates should have their security all times.

