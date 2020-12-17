Kyagulanyi laughs off Muhoozi’s appointment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has reacted dismissively to the decision by President Yoweri Museveni to appoint his son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as the head of Special Forces (SFC)Command. He says this is because Museveni is aware that Ugandans no longer like his governance.

Museveni on Wednesday appointed Kainerugaba as the head of SFC, a position held before at the elite unit which has the duty of guarding the president and first family. Lt Gen Kainerugaba replaces Maj Gen Birungi who has been SFC commander since June 2019.

Museveni also replaced the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Sabiiti Muzeyi with Maj Gen Paul Lokech, who has been on a special assignment to monitor the demobilization and integration of South Sudan troops. Maj Gen James Birungi has replaced Maj Gen Lokech.

However, campaigning in the districts of Kisoro, Rubanda,Kabale and Rukiga on Wednesday, Kyagulanyi said that there was no reason for Museveni to appoint his son to such a post if he believed that Ugandans love him. Kyagukanyi says that because Museveni is aware of how many Ugandans hate him, he has no option but to appoint his son who will help him to forcefully rule.

Kyagulanyi says that Museveni’s has reached an extent of lying that incase he (Kyagulanyi) is voted, he will favour one tribe (which he did not mention). Kyagulanyi adds that even in western Uganda many people are still grappling with basic problems.

Kyagulanyi also endorsed Innocent Nshizirungu, the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) flag member of parliament flag bearer for Bufumbira East County in Kisoro district.

On Thursday, Kyagulanyi is expected to be campaigning in Kanungu, Rukungiri and Mitooma districts

********

URN