Kudos to Hamson Obua: You displayed humility even in defeat

COMMENT | OBED K KATUREEBE | The government chief whip, Hamson Obua, surprised many with the grace and humility he showed after losing his parliamentary seat. In the January 2026 elections, Obua was defeated by Fred Jalameso of Ajuri County.

The outcome surprised many Ugandans. Obua was viewed as a strong candidate and a member of the ruling NRM party, which has gradually expanded its influence in the Lango sub-region, historically dominated by the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC).

What made the result even more surprising is that Obua lost to an underdog. Jalameso, a teacher, lacked the financial resources that often influence electoral success. In a political climate where money plays a significant role, Jalameso’s victory demonstrates that dedication and community connection can still make a difference.

Obua, however, accepted defeat gracefully without blaming anyone. He held a farewell event at his home, inviting the Bishop of Lango Diocese, Dr Alfred Olwa, to lead. Obua thanked the people of Ajuri County for their trust over the years and for supporting him even in defeat

As Americans say, “It is never over until the fat lady sings.” The phrase reminds us that political life goes on and opportunities still exist. At only 46 years old, Obua has a lot of political potential ahead. This is a moment to reflect, spot areas for growth, and get ready for a comeback in 2031.

This period also allows him to concentrate on family. Serving a constituency can be demanding. Obua has represented Ajuri County since 2011, totalling 15 years. Now is the time to focus on personal goals, strengthen family ties, and recharge before returning to political work.

Gracefully accepting defeat is a lesson many Ugandans still need to learn. Politics today is costly and often demands significant personal resources. Losing can feel very discouraging, especially after investing a lot of time, energy, and money.

Electoral defeat challenges a candidate’s sense of self. Many try to preserve dignity by blaming external factors. In contrast, Hon. Obua accepted the results without making excuses, setting an example for political maturity.

Compare this to the recent actions of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, who has publicly challenged the election outcome and appealed to international bodies, including the European Parliament. Such appeals, while drawing attention, cannot change Uganda’s electoral results. Facts on the ground, including the NUP’s 48 parliamentary seats compared to NRM’s 355, speak for themselves. The gap is even larger in local council elections.

Blaming others might provide temporary comfort, but it doesn’t tackle the deeper challenge of learning from failure. Disappointment can be a chance for growth. The late sociologist and psychoanalyst Iain Crabb noted that modern society struggles to handle setbacks. People often disengage and shift their hopes elsewhere. For example, in politics, activists might channel their energy from party work into broader community involvement after a loss.

Obua’s example reminds us that humility, reflection, and resilience are important. Political life is a journey with ups and downs. How someone deals with defeat can define a leader just as much as, if not more than, winning.

Endless sour graping can bring resentment, bitterness and constant stress. The constant consumption of “sour” mental habits (like harbouring grudges) can lead to a state of spiritual stagnation or “soul-poisoning”. This is not to say that the elections were so flawless for him to concede so peacefully. He must have encountered unfair play along the way, either by his opponent or any other person that did not want him to win. Far from that. But all that did not blow up his head to not accept defeat gracefully and move on. I guess he has taken this defeat as a learning curve in his political journey.

The lesson for all Ugandans is that true leadership is not just about winning elections but about how one responds to setbacks. Respecting the will of the people and acknowledging their choice builds trust and sets a standard for others. Hon. Obua has demonstrated that grace in defeat enhances credibility and lays the groundwork for future influence, even outside elective office.

Furthermore, this moment highlights the evolving nature of Ugandan politics. While money and resources still hold sway, voters are showing that dedication, integrity, and community ties can outweigh financial influence. Hon. Jalameso’s win serves as a reminder that public service is ultimately about people and their trust, not just campaigns or money.

Finally, Obua’s response provides a model for Uganda’s political culture. Celebrating others’ successes, learning from challenges, and focusing on ongoing personal and community growth are signs of responsible leadership. His example encourages all political actors to prioritize dignity, humility, and public service over personal ego, setting a standard that could change how elections are viewed and contested in Uganda.

***

The writer is the acting executive director of the Uganda Media Centre.