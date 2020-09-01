Kizinda town council NRM registrar arrested for deleting names from register

Bushenyi , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bushenyi Police is holding the Kizinda Town Council NRM party registrar for allegedly of tampering with the voter’s register. He has been identified as Natwijuka Evans.

Archangel Barekye, the Bushenyi District NRM party registrar said that Natwijuka was found deleting names and replacing them with new names.

He said several complaints have been brought to his office mostly from Ishaka Division and Ruhumuro.

Barekye condemned the act noting that those whose names were deleted will be allowed to vote as they are investigating all allegations.

The administrative secretary NRM Bushenyi Gilbert Lukooko said altering of names in the registers has been a concern since the start of the display exercise on Friday. He says they have started investigating all registrars across the district.

Al-Hajj Hassan Basajabalaba, Chairperson BushenyiNRM party, warned registrars that whoever will be pinned in voter register alteration will be fired.

They risk losing their jobs, let Natwijuka serve as an example for the rest we are not going to tolerate our party having such acts”. he said.

The NRM party electoral commission guidelines state that during the display of the NRM party register there shall be no addition or deletion of names in the register until the party’s electoral commission communicates otherwise.

The display exercise has been marred by delays, missing names and influence-peddling in different parts of the country.

URN