Kitgum to host Global Founder’s Day 2025

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Scouts Association has selected Kitgum as the host for the prestigious Global Founder’s Day 2025, an international event celebrating the founding of the scouting movement. The event is scheduled to take place on February 22, 2025, at the Kitgum Public Primary School playground.

Under the theme “Our Story: Reflecting on Symbolism and Values of Our Movement,” the event will bring together over 2,000 scouts from across Uganda to share experiences, engage in educational and recreational activities, and participate in community service projects.

Alice Nyiramahoro, the Chief Commissioner of the Uganda Scouts Association, explained that Kitgum was chosen for its rich cultural heritage, strong community cohesion, and central location within the Acholi sub-region. “We believe that hosting this event in Kitgum will showcase national unity and foster socioeconomic transformation through the values of scouting,” Nyiramahoro said.

The Global Founder’s Day honors Lord Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of the scouting movement, and reaffirms commitment to the values of leadership, service, and community that scouting represents. Hajj Marijan Walire, the Kitgum Deputy Resident District Commissioner, expressed gratitude for the event’s selection.

“This shows the government’s commitment to balancing regional hosting of national events,” Walire remarked. Arwai Christopher Obol, the Kitgum District Chairperson, welcomed the decision and pledged district support for the event. “Kitgum has a history of hosting national events, and we are excited to showcase our hospitality and scouting spirit,” Obol said.

Kitgum District has successfully hosted several high-profile events, including the National Independence Day celebrations in 2024, Tarehe Sita in 2019, and the National Kids Athletic Championship in 2024, among others.

The Uganda Scouts Association is confident that the Global Founder’s Day 2025 will be a resounding success, promoting the values of scouting while showcasing the beauty and potential of Northern Uganda.

