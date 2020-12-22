Kitgum NUP registrar defects to NRM with 1000 member register, party stamp

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kitgum District National Unity Platform (NUP) party registrar has defected to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). Emmanuel Onencan announced his defection in Gulu City on Monday afternoon shortly after meeting Bosco Odoch Olak, the head of the NRM campaigns in Northern Uganda.

Onencan surrendered the NUP stamp and register containing names of 1,018 NUP party members in the district. He defected alongside Richard Onencan, the Kitgum NUP party Chief Mobilizer, Lawrence Kidega, the NUP Coordinator for Central Ward Division in Kitgum and Denis Mwaka, who is contesting for the Chua West Division LC IV Councilor’s seat under the NUP ticket. Mwaka also surrendered his nomination form while his colleagues surrendered hundreds of the NUP party cards, which they claim to, have retrieved from NUP supporters in Kitgum district. Onencan told URN shortly after his defection that frustrations and irregularities in operations and management of the party forced him out.

Denis Mwaka said he does not regret his decision leaving Uganda’s youngest political party. The defectors pledged full support and allegiance to the ruling National Resistance Movement party.

The defection comes at a time when Bosco Ocira Lawino, the former Nwoya district NUP coordinator who defected with a register containing names of 11,000 NUP members is crying of being sidelined by the NRM party leadership.

URN