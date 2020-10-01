Kitgum municipality to receive UGX 1 billion bonus USMID fund

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kitgum Municipal Council is expected to receive an additional 1 billion Shillings from the government to boost infrastructural works under Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructural Development [USMID] programme.

This comes after Kitgum was ranked the best among 21 other municipalities on the performance measures under phase two of the project. Kitgum Municipal Town Clerk Emmanuel Banya Natal says that the ranking followed an annual assessment conducted by KPMG consultancy firm that was contracted by the World Bank.

The assessments were conducted on Municipal Physical Development Plan, Budgeting and Human Resource Management, Revenue Mobilization, Procurement, Accounting and core financial. Other areas were management Execution/implementation, Monitoring, enhanced accountability, transparency and communication, Environmental and social issues.

Banya says Kitgum Municipal Council managed to get the highest assessment score of 86 per cent followed by Mubende with 81 per cent on all the performance measures assessed by KPMG.

He notes that the reward will ultimately give the municipal council a better position to plan for infrastructural works. The Ministry of Lands Housing and Urban Development recently gave a go-ahead to Kitgum Municipal Council to kickstart processes of procuring a supervising consultant to supervise the infrastructure works.

This came after Comptran Engineering & Planning Associates, a consultancy firm from Ghana finalized the architectural designs of seven selected roads measuring 2.8 kilometres within the Municipality. The procurement is expected to be conducted in a cluster with Gulu and Arua city, with Arua city already selected to coordinate the processes.

With an indicative planning figure of 13 billion Shillings this financial year, Kitgum Municipal Council is expected to receive 25 billion Shillings from the government to implement the first phase of infrastructural works.

Already 8.1 billion shillings which are part of the 11.5 billion shillings returned to the treasury in 2019/2020 financial year has been received back from the government this quarter facilitates the implementation of infrastructural works. In the last financial year, Mubende was ranked as the best performing Municipality scoring 80.7 per cent.

********

URN