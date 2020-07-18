Kitgum market construction suffers setback amidst COVID-19 lockdown

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The construction of the multi-billion Kitgum Main Market may take longer than its contractual duration due to effects of the COVID-19 lockdown, according to Municipal officials. The market, valued at 23 billion Shillings is constructed with funding from the African Development Bank-AfDB.

But the task which commenced in June last year has only registered 33 per cent progress, a year since its commissioning. According to the contract document, the market construction under the second phase of the Market and Agricultural Trade Improvement (MATIP) is expected to end in June 2021. The contractor was expected to have accomplished 50 per cent of the work by now.

Kitgum Municipal Council Town Clerk Emmanuel Banya told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that the delays were as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown directives that affected work at the site. He says that there was a breakdown in construction for more than three weeks’ when workers were sent home from the site coupled with an inability to transport experts at the onset of COVID-19 lockdown.

Banya notes that although work has resumed steadily, the contractor; China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd, is facing a challenge of heavy rains which normally fill up the foundation forcing them to spend long hours every day pumping out water before work. Banya notes that there is a likely possibility for a contract extension beyond July the initial deadline of 2021.

Already completed at the market are basement floors in Block A and B, septic Tank for Block A and B while work is ongoing for extension of pillars on the first floors of Block A, Block B and casting of concrete on Block C.

Godfrey Toolit, the Chairperson of the Central Division where the market site is located, says that despite the delays, the contractor should ensure smooth finishing of works without rushing to beat the contract dateline.

“It’s undoubtedly true that market construction has been affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. As leaders in the central division, we urge the contractor not to rush the construction works to ensure quality delivery,” He told URN in an interview on Friday.

Construction of the market equally suffered setbacks in December last year following a feud between the contractor China States Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd and consultancy firm Saba Engineering Private Ltd Company. The matter was later addressed with the intervention of the Municipal and District leaders.

URN