Kitgum irrigation scheme to boost food production

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Farmers in Manwoko village, in Labongo Amida sub-county, Kitgum district are optimistic to continue as the drought season sets in, following the establishment a modern irrigation scheme in their area.

The irrigation scheme which sits on 17 acres of land was set up by the government at a tune of 100 million shillings to boost agricultural productivity.

Poly Aling, the chairperson of Can Deg Cac VSLA and farming group says they have selected green pepper farming this season at the irrigation site due to its lucrative market.

Aling says they have now planted seedlings in their nursery bed waiting transplanting to the main garden adding that they hope to reap big harvest while they use water for irrigating their crops.

Anthony Opira, a member of Konye Keni farmers group says they will engage in planting tomatoes and to help them alleviate poverty within their households this dry season.

He says the group saw business potential in tomato growing since its marketable adding that currently, a box of fresh tomatoes goes now for 400,000 shillings.

According to Opira, the ever-changing climate characterized by flooding and prolonged drought has greatly affected farming in the region adding irrigation is the only alternative that will facilitate all-year-round farming.

In May, the irrigation project stalled at its initial stage for five months until October after farmers’ gardens were submerged in floodwaters forcing farmers to abandon the site.

Opira, however, says there is need by government to work on the terrain of the farmland to mitigate floods and also expand on the size of the valley dam where water for irrigation will be pumped into farmlands.

Although the farmers have now prepared their gardens ready to transplant their vegetables from the nursery beds, water from the valley dam is yet to be pumped into their gardens.

Pamela Akello, a site agronomist training the selected farmers groups, says minor delays in completion of the valley dam affected pumping of water to the gardens.

She, however, says by next week farmers will start receiving water which will boost their productivity.

According to Akello, 10 farmers’ groups with composition of between 12 to 15 farmers currently farming at the site.

Wilfred Nyeko, the Labongo Amida sub-county chairperson says farmers will greatly benefit from the project once water starts flowing into the gardens early in January.

This season, the farmers have planted 750 kilograms of onions, tomatoes and green paper. The farmers according to Akello are receiving all the necessary help for seedlings and pesticides from government.

Most parts of Uganda received heavy rainfall this year that left several farmlands devastated, setting fears of food insecurity in the country.

Heavy rainfall ranging between 150-300 mm above-average levels throughout most of the country has been received during the October to December second bimodal cropping season according to The Famine Early Warning Systems Network.

