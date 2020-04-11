Kitgum COVID 19 taskforce distributes 1000 radio sets to rural households

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kitgum District COVID 19 Taskforce is to distribute 1000 radio sets to selected families in rural areas.

The Kitgum Resident District Commissioner, William Komakech, who also chairs the Task Force, says the radio sets were donated by Irene Gleeson Foundation-IGF, a Christian a faith Non-Governmental Organisation operating in Kitgum and Lamwo districts.

Komakech says the distribution of the radio sets stems from findings by the Task force indicating that some members of the public especially rural communities haven’t changed their lifestyle due to lack of timely information on the pandemic.

He says despite the numerous health messages being disseminated to the masses on local radio stations and mobile public address systems, many people can’t access the information due to lack of radio receivers.

John Paul Kiffasi, the IGF Executive Director, says the initiative is part of the numerous strategies

that the organization has rendered to the Kitgum District Covid19 Taskforce against the pandemic.

Kiffasi says the distribution of the radio sets is meant to help the most remote and fragile communities in the rural areas of Kitgum and Lamwo district have access to information at this time when the country and the world is under a lock down.

According to Kiffasi, the initiative dubbed “church where you are” is meant to disseminate

spiritual nourishment information following the closure of all places of worship, which has affected congregational prayers.

He says the health promotion information about the COVID 19 preventive measures will be sent to listeners and learners who abruptly returned home.

The radio sets are being distributed in Palabek Kal, Padibe East and Padibe West sub counties in Lamwo district while in Kitgum they are being distributed in Orom, Labongo Amida sub counties and Kitgum Municipality.

